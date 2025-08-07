DJB’s outreach camps address water and sewer issues at 40 locations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday organised public outreach camps at 40 different locations across the national capital to address a range of water and sewer-related issues.

According to officials, the camps were part of the DJB’s revenue department initiative aimed at improving citizen services and resolving long-pending grievances.

Services offered at the camps included approval of new water and sewer connections, transfer of names on water connections, disconnection or reactivation of supply and resolution of billing complaints.

Citizens were also able to submit requests for meter replacement, update their mobile numbers, view outstanding dues, obtain payment receipts and get their bills generated on the spot. Regional revenue officers were present at each location to supervise operations and respond to queries.

“The camps witnessed heavy footfall, with residents turning up in large numbers to get their concerns addressed without having to visit the DJB offices,” an official said. The board has announced that similar outreach camps will be held every Tuesday throughout the month of August at various locations in Delhi, aiming to make water and sewer services more accessible and efficient for the public.

The Delhi government is also preparing to waive 100% of the late payment surcharge on pending domestic water bills. The move comes amid rising public anger over alleged inflated billing and growing unpaid dues, which have crossed Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma had announced last month that the scheme, limited to residential consumers, will be launched once the billing software is upgraded. Dues from commercial users and government departments will not be covered at this stage. Officials said the initiative aims to rebuild public trust and encourage defaulters to settle bills.