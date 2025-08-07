Dry spell continues as temperature rises

NEW DELHI: The capital continued to reel under warm and humid conditions on Wednesday, as day temperatures climbed marginally, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of very light rain or drizzle.

According to IMD officials, Delhi recorded no rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 5:30 pm, marking another dry day for the capital. The sky remained partly cloudy throughout the day, with south-westerly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 15 kmph.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, logged a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees celsius, 0.6 degree celsius above normal, while the minimum settled at 26.1 degrees celsius, which is marginally below normal by 0.8 degrees celsius.

Other stations also reported similar conditions.

Lodi Road was the warmest, with the mercury rising to 36 degrees celsius, while Pusa recorded the lowest maximum at 33.1 degrees celsius.

‘Similar weather for next few days’

The IMD has forecast similar weather for the next few days, with no significant relief in sight. Only very light to light rainfall are expected from Aug 8