DUSU polls: Varsity warns against unlawful activities

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections expected to take place in September, university authorities have ramped up preparations to ensure a smooth and disciplined electoral process.

In a high-level meeting held on Wednesday, university officials issued a strict warning against unlawful activities such as the use of vehicles with tinted windows or missing number plates—common during election rallies—stating such vehicles will be seized immediately if found on campus.

The meeting, held at the Proctor’s office in Maurice Nagar, included the Delhi university’s chief election officer, members of the Proctorial Board, the station house officer of Maurice Nagar police, and DUSU office-bearers.

The agenda focused on maintaining order, enforcing anti-defacement regulations, and promoting fair campaign practices.

To curb the visual pollution and disorder typically seen during DUSU elections, student candidates have been directed to stick to handmade posters and adhere strictly to expenditure limits. In past elections, campus walls, trees, and lampposts have been covered with posters, graffiti, and buntings, drawing criticism from authorities and the public alike.

Responding to these concerns, student leaders proposed the creation of a designated “Wall of Democracy” in each college to allow for controlled and lawful campaigning. The university agreed to forward this request to individual colleges for implementation.

This proactive stance comes after the Delhi HC reprimanded the university last year for widespread defacement during the DUSU election campaign, leading to the postponement of the results by a month.

Meanwhile, in an advisory released last Thursday, the university emphasised the importance of cleanliness and decorum during the election season. The notification warned that defacement of any university or college property—including departments, libraries, and administrative buildings—will be considered a serious offence. Individuals or organizations involved in such activities will face strict action.

The university also announced that the Vice-Chancellor, in his role as the patron of DUSU, has appointed the chief election officer and chief returning officer to oversee the election process. College principals and institution heads have been designated as election officers for their campuses.