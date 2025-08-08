Delhi

Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin stabbed to death in Delhi parking dispute

Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when the victim Asif Qureshi confronted a man for parking a scooter in front of his house on Church Lane.
Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area.
Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed late Thursday night following a heated argument over parking in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Asif confronted a man for parking a scooter in front of his house on Church Lane.

The altercation escalated, and Asif was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a sharp weapon. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accused, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18) both residents of the same lane, were arrested shortly after the attack.

A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the exact sequence of events and each suspect’s role in the assault.

