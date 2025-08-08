Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin stabbed to death in Delhi parking dispute

Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was killed late Thursday night following a heated argument over parking in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Asif confronted a man for parking a scooter in front of his house on Church Lane.

The altercation escalated, and Asif was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a sharp weapon. He collapsed at the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accused, Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18) both residents of the same lane, were arrested shortly after the attack.

A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the exact sequence of events and each suspect’s role in the assault.