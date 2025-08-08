Delhi Assembly passes key bill to regulate fees in private schools

NEW DELHI: After a marathon debate between legislators from both sides that lasted till late evening, the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency in Regulation) Bill, 2025. The government described the Bill as a guardian of the rights of parents across the capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill would bring transparency to the education system and restore public trust. She described it as a realistic and decisive law that would safeguard the rights of millions of parents in Delhi. The Bill, she said, would not only curb the arbitrary actions of private schools but also lay a new foundation of transparency, fairness, and accountability in the education system. It was passed in the Assembly by a majority vote.
Education Minister Ashish Sood provided detailed information on the Bill in the House and termed the opposition's allegations baseless and false.
During her address, Gupta voiced the pain and concerns of Delhi’s parents and congratulated Education Minister Ashish Sood for bringing the Bill forward after consulting education experts, organisations, and parents in such a short time. She said that while Delhi may be the capital of India, its soul resides in the middle-class lanes, cramped flats, and the dreams of parents who sacrifice their own aspirations for the future of their children.
“Education cannot be allowed to become a means of profiteering,” she said.
The Chief Minister also criticised the slogans of “education revolution” under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that the truth had now been exposed. She accused the AAP regime of leaving school buildings incomplete, failing to appoint teachers, and plunging the education system into corruption. She said that while courts today question the classroom scam, the former AAP government has nothing to offer but silence and pretence.
Rekha Gupta outlined three major provisions of the Bill, stating that these measures would curb the arbitrariness of school managements while strengthening the voice of parents.
She explained that no private school would now be allowed to hike fees arbitrarily. To increase fees, schools would be required to present details regarding location, facilities, expenses, and teaching quality, and obtain prior approval. A penalty ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh would be imposed for unauthorised fee hikes. If excess amounts collected are not refunded on time, the penalty would be doubled. Repeated violations may lead to cancellation of recognition and, if necessary, government takeover of the school.
A three-tier regulatory mechanism has been proposed: a school-level committee, a district-level committee led by the Director of Education, and a state-level independent appellate tribunal. These bodies will include representation from parents, teachers, principals, and officials.
CM Rekha Gupta said the Bill empowers parents instead of instilling fear.
“This Bill makes it clear that education will now be based on children’s futures, not on balance sheets,” she asserted.
She added that while a minimum of 15% parental support would be required to lodge complaints, this is to ensure organised resistance rather than allow misuse by individuals with vested interests.
The Chief Minister called the Bill a strong blow to corruption in education and a warning to those who treat education as a profit-making enterprise—“Either serve, or face punishment.”
She strongly criticised the previous AAP government, which she said ran massive publicity campaigns in the name of education reforms but ended up destroying the very foundation of Delhi's schooling. She alleged that massive corruption worth crores had occurred in the classroom construction scam, which is now being investigated by relevant agencies.
Education Minister Ashish Sood added that the Chief Minister had personally ensured each clause of the Bill was crafted with sensitivity and foresight, placing parents’ interests at the core.
“This approach is balanced—it does not impose chaotic pressure on schools, nor financial burden on parents,” he said.
He also confirmed a key provision: parents will have veto power in fee hikes. “If even one of five members opposes the proposed increase, the hike will not be approved.” This provision will directly benefit 18 lakh children and their families in Delhi.