Delhi Assembly passes key bill to regulate fees in private schools

NEW DELHI: After a marathon debate between legislators from both sides that lasted till late evening, the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency in Regulation) Bill, 2025. The government described the Bill as a guardian of the rights of parents across the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill would bring transparency to the education system and restore public trust. She described it as a realistic and decisive law that would safeguard the rights of millions of parents in Delhi. The Bill, she said, would not only curb the arbitrary actions of private schools but also lay a new foundation of transparency, fairness, and accountability in the education system. It was passed in the Assembly by a majority vote.

Education Minister Ashish Sood provided detailed information on the Bill in the House and termed the opposition's allegations baseless and false.

During her address, Gupta voiced the pain and concerns of Delhi’s parents and congratulated Education Minister Ashish Sood for bringing the Bill forward after consulting education experts, organisations, and parents in such a short time. She said that while Delhi may be the capital of India, its soul resides in the middle-class lanes, cramped flats, and the dreams of parents who sacrifice their own aspirations for the future of their children.

“Education cannot be allowed to become a means of profiteering,” she said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the slogans of “education revolution” under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that the truth had now been exposed. She accused the AAP regime of leaving school buildings incomplete, failing to appoint teachers, and plunging the education system into corruption. She said that while courts today question the classroom scam, the former AAP government has nothing to offer but silence and pretence.