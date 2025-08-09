Beyond Borders

The motto of art has always been about pushing beyond boundaries. The recently concluded third installation of the popular exhibition ‘Unity In Harmony’ (Aug 3-7) was a testimony to this fact.

Curator Devika Verma discussed the theme of the exhibition with TMS. “In a world that often feels divided, this exhibition celebrated the universal language of art — a medium that transcends borders, cultures, and beliefs. It’s about creating a space where artists from different backgrounds can share, learn, and inspire one another while the audience experiences the beauty of diversity coming together as one.” It was a collaboration with renowned UAE artists like Ahmad Al Awadhi Rukni.

Artists and mediums

The primary attraction of the exhibition was the collaboration among artists based in India and the United Arab Emirates. Verma celebrated the initiative saying, “This year’s Unity In Harmony was truly special because it was in collaboration with the Dubai International Art Centre, bringing together two vibrant art communities — India and the UAE —under one roof. The theme revolved around unity among nations and artists.”

Adding about the artistic styles that the exhibition showcased, the curator noted, “The exhibition covered an exciting range of genres — from the delicate transparency of watercolours to the bold vibrancy of acrylics, the precision of digital prints, the tactile strength of sculptures, and the intricate beauty of sketches. This variety ensured that every visitor, irrespective of their taste, finds something that resonates with them deeply”.

Which artworks attracted the visitors the most? “One of the standout pieces was ‘A Stillness,’ a breathtaking portrayal of a tiger and a girl. The work was both powerful and serene, symbolising the coexistence of strength and vulnerability, and the harmony between nature and humanity. Another piece was ‘The Joy of Music,’ which burst with life — featuring multiple musical instruments that celebrated the richness of Indian culture. It’s a joyful reminder that music, much like art, has the power to unite people across time and geography,” said the curator.