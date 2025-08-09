SC panel launches portal to study mental health, prevent suicides in higher education institutions

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on Friday launched a dedicated portal to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides in higher education institutions.

The platform will host online surveys for students, parents, faculty, and mental health professionals, as part of a multi-pronged effort to understand and tackle the crisis. An interim report is expected by the end of September, with the final report due later this year.

Medical colleges and other educational institutions across the country have been directed to share records of student suicides with the panel.

According to the NTF, the survey aims to understand not just the pressures that students face but also the institutional and systemic gaps that may be worsening the crisis.

“The remit of this task force is to prepare a comprehensive report that includes identification of the predominant causes which lead to commission of suicides by students, including but not limited to ragging, discrimination, academic pressure, financial burden and mental health-related stigma,” the body said in an official note.

It added that the study would also include an “analysis of existing regulations to assess the institutional and systemic failures that may impact student wellbeing” and recommend concrete steps to improve mental health support and prevent suicides.