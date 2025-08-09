Tarun at 30

How has the journey been, and what have been your learnings?

The journey had its moments; it was tough in parts, very tough. It still takes a lot of hard work because in fashion, I really believe, it’s one of the toughest businesses. You have to change constantly, and it’s always about embracing the new. But the more you do, the better you get, and those are the learnings. So, there are many things that I did, for instance, last night, what I did in the show, I wouldn’t have been able to do five years back, even if my mind saw it.

How has TT couture evolved over three decades, if we break the decades into 3 phases of fashion evolution?

The couture was very different when we started. Firstly, we didn’t do couture, we got pushed into it by clients. I wasn’t experienced enough, I didn’t know enough about construction and embroidery, so we kind of learnt by falling on our faces. Back then couture was very much like “oh I need to wear this, will you design this for me?”, today, it’s very different, we design what we love and we think what the market requires in terms of category, and then people come in and walk out of doors, much like it is in the West. I didn’t realise it until 15 years back, and I think, in between, it was just a transition.