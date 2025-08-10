PM Modi to plant Sindoor sapling, inaugurate 184 eco-friendly MPs’ flats in New Delhi on 11 August

NEW DELHI: A day after attending development programmes in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on 11 August 2025.

According to an official statement issued by the PMO on Sunday, the Prime Minister will also plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premises, interact with sramajeevis (workers who constructed the flats), and address the gathering.

The complex has been designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to cater to the functional needs of Members of Parliament. The PMO added that the newly built flats have been constructed incorporating green technology.

The MPs’ flats project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management.