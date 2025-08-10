PM Modi to plant Sindoor sapling, inaugurate 184 eco-friendly MPs’ flats in New Delhi on 11 August

NEW DELHI: A day after attending development programmes in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi on 11 August 2025.
According to an official statement issued by the PMO on Sunday, the Prime Minister will also plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premises, interact with sramajeevis (workers who constructed the flats), and address the gathering.
The complex has been designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to cater to the functional needs of Members of Parliament. The PMO added that the newly built flats have been constructed incorporating green technology.
The MPs’ flats project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management.
The use of advanced construction technology, specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering, enabled timely project completion while ensuring structural durability.
The PMO further added that the complex is also Divyang-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design.
It said that the development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament. “Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimising land use and minimising maintenance costs,” the PMO said.
Furthermore, the PMO added that each residential unit offers approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area, providing ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support Members of Parliament in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives.
“All buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents,” the PMO shared in a statement here.