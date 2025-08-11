25-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man drowned in swimming pool in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening.

According to the police, one Ankit Kumar drowned on Sunday around 5.30 pm, while swimming at the MCD Swimming Pool, BK-2, Shalimar Bagh.

He was taken to Fortis Hospital by his younger brother and friends, where he was declared dead. The body has been preserved at the BJRM hospital mortuary for the post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of inquiry, a case has been registered under Section 106(1) BNS and further Investigation is in progress.