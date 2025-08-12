Man stabbed to death over personal enmity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death over personal enmity and a neighbourhood dispute in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Rishi Kake, along with a few others, attacked the victim with knives, causing fatal injuries to his chest and neck. Three accused, identified as Parvesh alias Rishi (20), Pankaj alias Kake (22), and Ajay (28), all residents of Nabi Karim, were arrested. Further investigation is underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan added.

In another incident, a 33-year-old man was found dead with injuries in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area on Monday morning. Police received a PCR call at 6.21am regarding a person lying unconscious in Street Number 26, C-Block.

Officers discovered an injured man, identified as Raji Ahmed, a resident of Harkesh Market in Khajuri Khas. His body was sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at the Khajuri Khas police station. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the accused.