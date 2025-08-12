Three killed in car-scooter collision on Dwarka Urban Expressway in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three men riding a scooter on the wrong side of a road died after being hit by a car on the Dwarka Urban Expressway in Najafgarh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 3.20 am on Sunday near the Metro Flats close to Sai Baba Mandir.

The scooter was hit by an SUV which was headed towards Najafgarh. The deceased were identified as Basant, 23, Pawan, 22, and Sunny, 22, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Basant and Pawan were natives of Bihar, while Sunny hails from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

All three worked at grocery shops in the main Najafgarh market and lived in the same area. After the collision, the driver, identified as Sahil Tyagi, a resident of Dharampur village in Gurugram, fled, leaving the car a kilometre away from the spot.

“Both the vehicles have been seized from the spot,” the DCP said. A case in the matter has been registered at the Najafgarh Police Station.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and intensifying efforts to arrest the accused,” said police.

