33-year-old advocate jumps to death from four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old advocate allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a four-storey building on Tuesday in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, police said. Lajpat Nagar police officers said that the man seemed to have died on the spot after falling from the fourth floor.

The person has been identified as Phagun Kalra. He used to work as an advocate and might be empanelled with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), police said. He is married and survived by his wife, the officer said.

A suicide note was found in the pocket of the deceased. The handwriting was identified by his wife. The reason for suicide primarily appears to be depression. The body was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway, police added.

In another incident, the body of a man was found in a decomposed condition in Dayalpur. According to the police, they were informed that the blood was coming out of a locked room. On reaching the spot at New Chauhanpur, they found a locked kitchen on the first floor of a house, and a foul smell was coming out of it. A decomposed body of a man was recovered from the premises.

The kitchen was allegedly rented to a person for storing POP items. “The tenant is currently untraceable. Efforts are on to locate him,” the officer said. The body has been shifted to GTB hospital for post-mortem, police added. Police said the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. “We are scanning CCTV and questioning locals to gather clues about the tenant,” the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)