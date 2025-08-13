Cooler morning in city as minimum temperature dips to 23.4°C

NEW DELHI: People in Delhi woke up to a cooler morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 23.4 degree celsius at Safdarjung, 3.6 degree celsius below normal, with similar readings across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the dip to overnight showers, which also kept maximum temperatures marginally below normal at 33.7 degree celsius.

The city recorded 18.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, with light drizzle in the evening. Palam, Lodi Road and Ridge stations reported comparable conditions, while Najafgarh saw the highest afternoon rainfall at 4.5 mm.

According to the IMD, one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers is likely in parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening or night. More widespread activity is expected on Thursday, with a few spells of light to moderate rain, particularly during the morning hours.

The forecast for Independence Day (Friday) suggests a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers in the morning and evening.

From August 16 to 18, cloudy conditions with occasional light rain or drizzle are likely to persist. Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 20 kmph, shifting between westerly and southeasterly directions over the next few days. Minimum temperatures will hover between 22 degree celsius and 26 degree celsius, while maximums will stay in the 31 degree celsius to 35 degree celsius range.

The IMD said the monsoon trough remains active across Punjab, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, while a cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh is aiding the current wet spell.