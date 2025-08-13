Delhi CM Gupta flags off cyclothon, pledges bright future for girls

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off the Tiranga Cyclothon for girls from the Legislative Assembly in Civil Lines to Rajghat.

Addressing the participants, Gupta said the true glory of the national flag will be realised when girls achieve complete freedom and that her government is committed to securing a better future for them.

“The time has now come to empower our daughters,” she said. Despite light rain, the girls successfully completed their ride to Rajghat. Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood also joined the event.

Interacting with the girls, the CM said that in the past, the nation emphasised ‘Save the Daughter’ and then moved to ‘Educate the Daughter’.

“Now is the time to ‘Empower the Daughter’. Our aim is for every daughter to have a bright future — whether as a District Magistrate, Chief Minister, scientist, sportsperson, or in any role that brings honour to the country,” she added.

Sood recalled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s slogan, “Give me your blood and I will give you freedom,” noting that today’s India asks its daughters for resolve and courage.

“Flight is taken not with wings, but with courage,” he said, adding that the route once witnessed historic events like the Dandi March. At the chief minister’s request, the event was organised exclusively for girls.

Sood also urged linking Independence Day celebrations with the Swachhata campaign, encouraging daughters to keep their homes and schools clean and protect the environment.

In another event, CM Gupta joined MPs at the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally from Bharat Mandapam to inspire citizens to hoist the Tricolour. She said the campaign had deeply instilled patriotism and united citizens nationwide.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, she remarked that such enthusiasm was unseen before 2014, adding, “Those who carry the Constitution will neither be seen holding the Tricolour nor chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.”