Delhi to observe back-to-back dry days this week

NEW DELHI: Delhi will observe back-to-back dry days this week, with all liquor shops shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami. This directive comes from the Delhi government’s excise department under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

According to the excise department’s order, all retail liquor shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs must close on Independence Day.

The same restrictions will also apply on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. These dry days are observed annually to mark important national and religious occasions.

The order clarified that the dry day restrictions will not affect room service of alcohol in hotels holding 1-15/L-15F licences.

These licences are granted to star-classified hotels approved by the tourism department of the Government of India. Such hotels are permitted to serve alcohol to their guests through room service, reflecting a balance between tradition and hospitality services.

The excise department emphasised that this exemption is strictly limited to these licensed hotels and does not extend to other establishments. Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, mandates the closure of liquor outlets on specified dry days to promote public order and show respect for significant cultural and national events.