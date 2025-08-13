Head constable in Delhi's Bindapur police station arrested for accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police’s Vigilance unit has arrested a head constable of Bindapur police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, an official said.

A resident of Rama Park, Mohan Garden, approached the Vigilance Branch at Barakhamba Road and filed a complaint stating that he operates a wellness product sales business with an office in Dwarka, a senior police officer reported.

According to the complainant, head constable Singh visited his office and claimed there was a complaint filed against him. Singh then allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 per month.

Under pressure, the complainant paid the initial Rs 15,000. Later, Singh demanded an additional Rs 30,000, citing it as dues pending for the previous two months.

A trap was laid at the market complex near Dwarka Mor police booth. Singh accepted the tainted bribe amount of Rs 15,000 and was arrested, the officer said. Singh was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court and has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.