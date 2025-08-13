Mother-daughter duo held for stealing jewellery from landlord’s house in SW Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old woman and her daughter have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from their landlord’s house in southwest Delhi’s Matiyala after entering through a ventilator, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Pinki and her 22-year-old daughter Poonam, are residents of Matiyala in Uttam Nagar, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, a complaint was received on August 1 at Bindapur police station from Ishika, a resident of Matiyala, alleging that unknown persons had stolen jewellery from her residence.

A police team visited the spot and examined CCTV footage from the area to determine the sequence of events and identify the culprits. “Strikingly, no one was seen entering or leaving the house,” Singh said.

Investigators also found no signs of forced entry, with all doors and locks intact. This led police to question the tenants, Pinki and Poonam, more closely. During sustained interrogation, the two admitted to entering the landlord’s house through a ventilator and committing the theft, police said.

The stolen jewellery had been sold at a local jewellery shop.

Acting on information provided by the accused, police recovered the stolen items from the shop, including 5.23 grams of melted gold and 589.15 grams of silver. “The prompt recovery of the stolen property was possible due to timely investigation,” Singh said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if the duo had been involved in similar incidents earlier.