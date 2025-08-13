Paramedical staff crucial for health management: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to proceed with the recruitment of nursing officers and para-medical staff in city hospitals without any impediment, stressing the urgency of filling critical vacancies.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora on August 8, said the recruitment process should begin once examination results are declared and necessary formalities are completed.

The bench further asked the secretary of the Delhi government’s Health Department to join the proceedings on August 22 either physically or virtually.

“The recruitment of these staff is absolutely crucial for the health management in hospitals in Delhi. The process of recruitment shall thus be undertaken without any impediment and as and when the results are declared, after completing the necessary formalities, the appointment shall be done on a post-to-post basis without waiting for the recruitment in the other post,” it said.

The order arose in a suo motu case initiated in 2017 that examines alleged lack of critical care services across government hospitals. Earlier, the court had directed the AIIMS director to implement Dr S K Sarin committee recommendations that flagged vacant posts, shortages of critical faculty and inadequate infrastructure. Advocate Ashok Agarwal has been appointed amicus curiae to assist the court.

In its July 10 status report, the Delhi government placed vacancies for nursing officers and various para-medical cadres on record, stating results were to be declared on dates from April through December this year. The court also ordered the government to advertise vacancies for posts such as audiometric assistant, occupational therapist and physiotherapist.

It expressed “serious concerns” about 24 semi-constructed hospital projects where little or no work is being undertaken, noting a review committee constituted by the government had submitted a detailed report on the construction status. The bench additionally asked the Delhi government to state its position on a Sarin committee recommendation for the creation of dedicated palliative care hospitals and requested an updated stand in its status report, signalling continued judicial oversight of health infrastructure and staffing shortfalls in the capital.

The bench will review progress at the next hearing.