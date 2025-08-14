Engineer held for running online investment scam

NEW DELHI: A mechanical engineer was arrested for allegedly running a Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam that duped victims via social media platforms, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Krishna Kumar, a B.Tech in mechanical engineering, was the prime executor of the fraud. He lured victims through social media, promising extraordinary returns in stock trading. A team led by Inspector Shiv Ram and supervised by ACP Anil Sharma nabbed him from Kulesara in Greater Noida, UP.

“The fraud targeted victims through a Telegram channel, ‘Plus500 Global CS’, where fake profit screenshots, fabricated dashboards, and scripted chats were shared,” said DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam. In this case, the victim invested Rs 6.03 crore in tranches to syndicate-controlled accounts. “Kumar used fake numbers, routed funds through multiple accounts, and ran two cyber cafés to mask transactions,” the DCP added.