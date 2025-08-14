National Zoological Park plans to revamp animal adoption with shorter durations, simpler process

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s National Zoological Park is preparing a major overhaul of its animal adoption scheme, aiming to make it more flexible, appealing, and easier for the public to participate.

The revamped policy will, for the first time, allow people to symbolically “adopt” animals for shorter durations — from a single day to several months — instead of being tied to the current one-year requirement.

According to zoo officials, the proposal, recently cleared by the Advisory Committee and awaiting final approval from the Union Environment Ministry, is designed to build stronger emotional connections between visitors and the animals in their care.

At present, the adoption process is limited, offers minimal perks such as entry passes and souvenirs, and attracts few participants.

Only around 20 animals are under adoption, with no takers yet for the zoo’s three elephants. The highest annual adoption rate is for elephants at Rs 6 lakh, while the lowest is Rs 700 for certain birds. Under the proposed plan, one-day adoptions will cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, depending on the species. Monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly options will also be available, with rates calculated based on the animals’ food expenses.

Officials believe these shorter commitments, coupled with potential tax benefits, could encourage more individuals and organisations to get involved. To manage the process efficiently, the zoo is also considering creating a separate society dedicated to handling adoptions and related funds.