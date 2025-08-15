Light showers likely on Independence Day: IMD

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi awoke to heavy showers early on Thursday as several hours of rainfall drenched much of the capital and pulled down temperatures well below normal.

Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by a deluge of 79.4 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Lodi Road recorded 66.8 mm, Ayanagar 66.0 mm and Pusa 49.0 mm. The downpour also brought a marked fall in mercury levels, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung settling at 27.7 degrees celsius, 6.1 degrees celsius below normal, and the minimum at 23.6 degrees celsius, 2.9 degrees celsius below normal.

Palam reported a high of 27.6 degrees celsius and a low of 23.4 degrees celsius. The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR dropped by 5–7 degrees celsius compared to the previous day.

The wet spell was attributed to a monsoon trough passing through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, coupled with cyclonic circulations over Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh. Winds over the city remained mostly south-westerly, reaching speeds of up to 19 kmph.

For Independence Day on Friday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light to light rain or thunderstorms in the morning and forenoon, followed by another brief spell in the evening or night.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise slightly to 31–33 degrees celsius, with the minimum hovering between 23 degrees celsius and 25 degrees celsius.

Light rain is expected to persist over the weekend and into next week, with cloudy skies and mild weather continuing through August 20.

District-wise forecasts suggest rain chances across all parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.