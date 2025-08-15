Rain brings Delhi to standstill, roads turn into streams

NEW DELHI: A spell of heavy rain on Thursday paralysed traffic across Delhi and its adjoining areas, triggering severe waterlogging, stranding vehicles, and uprooting trees in several neighbourhoods.

Commuters battled long delays as major stretches, including arterial roads, turned into streams, forcing some to abandon or push their vehicles through the flooded lanes.

Among the worst-hit areas was the Dhaula Kuan–Gurugram road, where a Delhi Transport Corporation bus and several cars were stuck in waist-deep water. Two-wheeler riders were seen dismounting to push their vehicles across submerged stretches.

An underpass near AIIMS saw water pooling in the corridor, reflecting the extent of flooding. Other inundated spots included Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, the Old GT Road near Ring Road, and Mathura Road’s Ashram–Moolchand carriageway. Traffic at many of these locations crawled or came to a standstill during rush hour.

“The commute to my office, which usually takes 25 minutes, took over two hours today. Along the way, my motorcycle was halfway under the water,” said Prashant Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar.