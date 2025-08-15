Rain brings Delhi to standstill, roads turn into streams

NEW DELHI: A spell of heavy rain on Thursday paralysed traffic across Delhi and its adjoining areas, triggering severe waterlogging, stranding vehicles, and uprooting trees in several neighbourhoods.
Commuters battled long delays as major stretches, including arterial roads, turned into streams, forcing some to abandon or push their vehicles through the flooded lanes.
Among the worst-hit areas was the Dhaula Kuan–Gurugram road, where a Delhi Transport Corporation bus and several cars were stuck in waist-deep water. Two-wheeler riders were seen dismounting to push their vehicles across submerged stretches.
An underpass near AIIMS saw water pooling in the corridor, reflecting the extent of flooding. Other inundated spots included Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, the Old GT Road near Ring Road, and Mathura Road’s Ashram–Moolchand carriageway. Traffic at many of these locations crawled or came to a standstill during rush hour.
“The commute to my office, which usually takes 25 minutes, took over two hours today. Along the way, my motorcycle was halfway under the water,” said Prashant Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar.
Similar gridlock and flooding were reported from Subroto Park, Dwarka Sector 20, Basai Road in Gurugram, and pockets of Ghaziabad and Noida. The Public Works Department’s flood control room received over 50 waterlogging complaints during the day.
Officials also responded to multiple incidents of trees being uprooted, with calls coming from Saket Court, Ghitorni metro station on MG Road, Satya Niketan, Okhla Mandi, and South Extension 2. “Our horticulture team is working with local authorities to clear the debris.
Several roadside trees fell during the rain, and quick response teams have been deployed,” a PWD official said. The Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts on X, advising motorists to avoid waterlogged stretches like GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, warning of severe congestion on Old GT Road. The downpour also sparked a political row.
AAP leaders accused the Delhi government of failing to desilt drains despite a high court directive.
Former chief minister Atishi, in a letter to CM Rekha Gupta, sought the dismissal of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma over a tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked the government, saying its waterlogging management had “gone underwater.”