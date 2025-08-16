CM Rekha Gupta vows Yamuna cleaning, best infra and Atal canteens

NEW DELHI: In her maiden Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, provide the country’s best infrastructure in Delhi, and set up Atal canteens offering meals at Rs 5 to the needy.

Describing Delhi as the heart of the country, and the Yamuna the “soul”, the CM noted that the BJP government was working for the city’s rejuvenation through multiple interventions.

“I don’t just promise but pledge to rejuvenate the Yamuna. The Yamuna was neglected for years and no action was taken to fix its pollution. The government has started a time-bound action plan such as installation of decentralised sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna”, she said.

To support women in labour-intensive jobs, including taxi drivers, the government will set up 500 new centres and crèches, she announced.

Announcing that her government will launch the ‘Atal canteens’, scheme on the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the CM stated that meals will be provided to the needy for Rs 5.

She assured welfare steps for the poor and stated that her government will come up with a welfare board for the gig workers in the city.

The CM also highlighted her government’s efforts to provide permanent houses to slum dwellers. Noting that her government was working to repair the city’s roads, Gupta said that the issue of waterlogging during rains was being addressed through the desilting of drains, among other measures. The ceremony unfolded under heavy showers that tested the endurance of participants and spectators. A few members of the marching contingents lost consciousness after the parade and were helped to the stands.