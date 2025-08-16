Delhi Police registers case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case after six people were killed and five others were injured in a wall and roof collapse of Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in southeast Delhi.

The incident took place on August 15 evening, when most of the victims were at the dargah for Friday prayers and were seeking shelter from the heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that a case has been registered on Saturday under sections 290, 125, and 106 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanjita (BNS) against unknown.

Three men and three women have died in the incident, said the DCP, adding DVR of the spot has been seized, and the caretakers of the mosque are being examined.

Eleven people were rescued from the spot. Nine were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, while the other two were sent to LNJP and RML hospitals, he added.