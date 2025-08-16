Tricolour lights, flags and floral boards brighten Delhi's Lutyens’ landmarks, streets

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council marked the 79th Independence Day by illuminating key landmarks and streets across the city with tricolour lights, flags and floral displays. Around 37,500 bulbs lit up Palika Kendra, Convention Centre, NDCC Building, Connaught Place, Chandralok Building, Lok Nayak Bhawan and other prominent sites.

The civic body also installed 2,600 national flags on electric poles along avenue roads and set up 36 floral boards and fountains greeting citizens.

At the NDMC headquarters, chairperson Keshav Chandra hoisted the national flag in the presence of vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, council member Anil Valmiki, secretary Tariq Thomas, senior officials, school students and teachers. Security and fire personnel gave a guard of honour before the ceremony.

In his address, Chandra paid tribute to freedom fighters and members of the armed and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives for the nation. He recounted the story of Kanaklata Barua, a teenage freedom fighter killed while hoisting the tricolour against British rule, saying her sacrifice showed that “the courage of patriotism is limitless.”

He also praised the armed forces’ bravery during “Operation Sindoor”, noting the role of scientists and engineers in the country’s defence. “Freedom not only gives us rights but also makes us responsible towards our duties,” he said, urging citizens and NDMC staff to make the council the best in the country.