Body of seven-year-old boy who fell into drain in Welcome area pulled out

NEW DELHI: The body of a seven-year-old boy, who had fallen into an open drain while trying to catch a kite in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, was recovered on Saturday, police said.

“The incident took place on Friday evening near Lakdi Market Puliya, where the boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was playing. He slipped and fell into the drain while trying to catch a kite,” a police officer said.

The search-and-rescue operation began soon after the incident on Friday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was alerted, and a rescue operation was launched. However, it had to be suspended due to darkness and was resumed early Saturday morning, when the boy’s body was recovered, the official added.

“We received a call on Friday evening regarding a child falling into a drain. A team immediately reached the spot and found that the boy had slipped into the water while chasing a kite,” a police officer said.

“On Saturday morning, the rescue operation was resumed and the body of the child was recovered. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Legal action has been initiated by the police and further investigation is on,” the officer added.