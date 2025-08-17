Heavy rains lash national capital; Yamuna inches closer to danger mark

NEW DELHI: After a hot and sunny start to the day, Delhi witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, lasting for nearly two hours. The downpour brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat but also left several areas waterlogged, adding to the discomfort of residents.

A more pressing concern, however, is the rising water level of the Yamuna. The river touched 205.26 m on Saturday, just a few centimetres below the official danger mark of 205.33 m. Officials reported a discharge of 50,273 cusecs of water from Okhla and 45,620 cusecs from Wazirabad, along with continuous releases from the Hathnikund barrage. Authorities warned that if the water level crosses 206 meters, evacuation from low-lying areas will be initiated.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored, and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle flood-like situations, as the level will continue to rise as per the forecast.“The reason for the increase in the Yamuna level is mostly due to the high volumes of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour,” an official from the central flood room said.

The weather office has also sounded alerts for neighbouring states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana have been warned of heavy rainfall, while Uttarakhand faces heightened risks of landslides due to relentless downpours in the hills. Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent showers are expected to continue over the weekend. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C, while Saturday morning saw the mercury dip to a pleasant 25°C. Despite the cooler minimum temperature, humidity levels remained high, with relative humidity at 90 per cent at 8.30 am, leaving the capital feeling muggy.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality showed some improvement. As of 9 am, the city recorded an Air Quality Index of 112, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. While still marginally above the ideal range, the AQI remained within acceptable limits. With unpredictable weather patterns across the country, authorities remain on high alert, urging citizens to exercise caution.