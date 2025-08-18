Dwarka Delhi Public School receives bomb threat

A bomb threat call received at Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka triggered a major security response on Monday morning, prompting the immediate evacuation of students and staff.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, police and bomb disposal squads rushed to the scene and are currently conducting a thorough search of the premises. The area has been cordoned off as a precaution, and emergency protocols are being followed.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the threat is credible, but the response comes amid a recent spate of similar alerts targeting schools across the capital.

Further details are awaited.