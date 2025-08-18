More rain likely in Delhi this week, says IMD

NEW DELHI: Light showers and overcast skies brought brief relief to the capital on Sunday as Delhi recorded spells of rain through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Safdarjung, the city’s base station, logged 1.2 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am and another 0.2 mm by evening. Other observatories also reported varied showers, with Ridge recording 9.3 mm and Pusa 13 mm.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.2°C, marginally above normal, while the minimum was 25.6°C, nearly a degree below normal. Humidity remained high, fluctuating between 97% and 71%.

Winds blew mainly from the southeast at speeds of up to 15 kmph, adding to the sticky conditions. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi will continue to witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall over the coming week.

On Monday, one or two spells of light rain or thundershowers are expected in the morning and again in the evening.

Similar conditions are likely to persist until August 21, while slightly more widespread rainfall is anticipated on August 22 and 23. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 32°C and 35°C, while the minimum may range from 23°C to 26°C during the forecast period. No heavy rainfall alerts have been issued.