27-fold stipend hike for nursing interns: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a nearly 27-fold hike in the stipend for nursing interns, raising it from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 per month. The decision, effective immediately, applies to all three government nursing colleges in the city.

CM Rekha Gupta said the move reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising medical and nursing services. “This ensures that nursing interns are financially empowered during training and that their dedication is duly acknowledged,” she said, adding that nurses form the backbone of the healthcare system.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh described the increase as “significant and commendable,” noting that interns bridge the gap between academic learning and practical healthcare.