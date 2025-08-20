No flood-like situation in capital: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Amid rising water levels in the Yamuna River and the risk of flooding, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday conducted a detailed review of the situation, assuring residents that the government was actively managing the crisis.

The chief minister visited the low-lying areas around Yamuna Bazar, where she personally assessed flood management and control measures.

At the settlement near the ancient Hanuman Temple, CM Gupta waded barefoot into the floodwaters to interact with residents. Residents, many of whom were trapped on rooftops, were visibly moved by her unexpected gesture.

Gupta reassured them that the Delhi government was standing by their side and that flood management efforts were firmly under control.

Accompanied by senior officials from relevant departments, the chief minister began her inspection from the Yamuna Bazar settlement, where the Yamuna’s rising waters had submerged several low-lying areas. Gupta, standing on a raised platform, could observe residents surrounded by floodwaters and the river’s strong current in the background. Witnessing their distress, she took off her shoes and entered the water, speaking with residents to assess their needs.

The chief minister confirmed that the water level in the Yamuna had briefly touched nearly 206 metres earlier that morning but assured the public that the situation was now fully under control. She emphasized that the affected areas are situated on the river’s low-lying floodplain, which had led to the inundation but reassured that the water had not spread further. “There is no flood-like situation in Delhi,” she said, adding that the water level had already peaked and was beginning to recede.

Assuring people that the situation is being continuously monitored from the control room, she said relief and rescue teams are fully deployed and prepared to deal with any situation. “I want to assure the people of Delhi that the government stands with you at every step. Your safety and well-being are our top priority. There is no need for any kind of worry,” the chief minister said.