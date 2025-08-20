Rain brings brief respite to residents; IMD predicts more showers this week

NEW DELHI: Rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the city on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloud cover and intermittent rainfall to continue till August 25.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Rajghat with 13.1 mm, followed by Mayur Vihar with 8.5 mm, Palam with 4.6 mm, and the Ridge with 3 mm, even as the Safdarjung observatory noted only a trace.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of very light to light rain or thundershowers during the night and early hours of Tuesday, followed by similar conditions on August 20 and 21.

Light to moderate showers are expected on August 22 and 23, which could bring some respite from the prevailing humid weather. On Tuesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 35.2 degrees celsius, one degree above normal, while the minimum stood at 26.7 degrees celsius, near the season’s average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 61% and 89%.

While central and eastern parts of the city witnessed the heaviest spells, Noida recorded the highest rainfall in the region with 54 mm till Tuesday evening. Other NCR locations such as Faridabad and Najafgarh reported between 0.5 mm and 1.5 mm of rain.

The IMD attributed the rainfall activity to a monsoon trough running from Gujarat across central India to the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of a western disturbance over north India. Winds blew from the northeast and southeast at 10 to 15 kmph during the day. For the coming days, the weather office has predicted maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees celsius.