Water enters homes near ghats as Yamuna inches closer to evacuation level

NEW DELHI: Several low-lying pockets along the Yamuna spilt over on Tuesday morning, flooding homes near the ghats and forcing the district administration to open relief camps, even as the river inched toward the evacuation threshold in Delhi.

With water seeping through lanes in Yamuna Bazaar and adjoining areas, officials deployed civil defence volunteers with food, medicines, and mattresses for people. Camps were set up early in the day to accommodate those who had to abandon their houses, and officials urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain on alert.

By 8 am, the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.79 metres, above the danger level of 205.33 metres and just short of the 206-metre mark at which evacuations begin. The level had breached the danger threshold on Monday afternoon at 205.55 metres.

However, by 8 pm, the level had receded to 205.63 metres, with forecasts from the Central Water Commission predicting it to fall to 204.49 metres by Wednesday evening.

“The Yamuna water level is rising mostly due to high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour,” an official from the central flood room said. According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage was discharging about 38,361 cusecs, and the Wazirabad barrage around 68,230 cusecs per hour. Inflows typically take 48–50 hours to travel down to the capital, meaning even moderate releases can keep the river elevated for days.

On the ground, residents responded unevenly to the advancing water. Those in the most low-lying homes shifted to government tents, while others chose to remain, saying the water inside their houses was still ankle-deep. Some families moved essentials to the terrace.