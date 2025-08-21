Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Union government has accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her, official sources said on Thursday.

Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area of the national capital will also be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took charge of the Delhi chief minister's security on Thursday following the direction of the Union home ministry.

She has been granted 'Z' category central security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources said.

Gupta, 51, was earlier being provided a top-level security cover by Delhi Police.