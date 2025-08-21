Delhi University releases schedule for upgrade round of UG admissions

NEW DELHI: The DU has released the detailed schedule for the upgrade round of admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025-26. The upgrade process applies to reserved categories including CW (Children/Wards of Armed Forces Personnel), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), sports, and ward quota, along with the spot admission round for undergraduate programmes.

As per the notification issued by University’s Admission Branch, the upgraded allocations for CW-II, ECA-II, Sports-II, and Ward-II will be declared at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round must accept them and complete the online fee payment by August 24.

The DU has also announced that vacant seats will be displayed on August 25, following which candidates can apply for the spot round through their dashboards between August 25 and 27. Allocations for the spot round will be declared on August 28, and candidates must accept their seats by August 29, with the last date for fee payment being August 30, 2025.

According to the Delhi University, only candidates who registered for CSAS (UG)-2025 but remain unadmitted by August 24 will be eligible for the spot round. Students already admitted will not be allowed to withdraw their admission after 11:59 p.m. on August 24.