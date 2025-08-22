SC order on capture of stray dogs in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: A three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Friday its order on a batch of pleas seeking a stay on the August 11 directions issued by another bench for the rounding up and shifting of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes.

This comes after the SC on Thursday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in this regard.

The special bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, had reserved its order in the matter on August 14 after hearing the submissions of the petitioners, the Centre and the Delhi government.

Senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Abishek Manu Singhvi, had appeared for the petitioners. Arguing against the August 11 order passed by a two-judge bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, Sibal called into question the efficiency of the MCD in tackling the issue. Singhvi said the August 11 order ignored earlier directions against such rounding up of stray dogs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Delhi government, stressed the need to isolate stray canines for public safety, noting that over 37 lakh dog bites were reported across the country in a year.

During the hearing, the SC had chided the local authorities for failing to contain the menace.