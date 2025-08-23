Municipal Corporation of Delhi draws up feed points for strays in city

NEW DELHI: In light of the Supreme Court’s revised directions on dealing with stray dogs, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday discussed an action plan for time-bound implementation of the court’s directions.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma asked officials to identify suitable areas for feeder places and finalise the procedure for large-scale sterilisation of stray dogs. She wanted particular caution to be taken in handling aggressive and rabies-infected dogs, which need to be kept in shelter homes.

She also advised establishing coordination with animal lovers and NGOs for the rehabilitation of dogs to ensure both public safety and animal welfare. The safety and convenience of citizens are the priority of MCD, she said.