‘Order to release stray dogs from shelters humane’: Delhi Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to release stray dogs from shelter homes and called it a “humanitarian decision”.

The party’s Delhi unit chief, Devender Yadav, asked the BJP government to take urgent steps to ensure that the strays are not tortured or done away with in the shelter homes and released strays are accorded humane treatment.

In the SC ruling, only the sick and dangerous dogs will be kept in the shelter home, and the rest will be sterilised and released, though feeding in public places will be banned, without making it clear how the strays would be fed, he said.

Yadav asked how the number of strays multiplied in Delhi, as there are more than 10 lakh stray dogs in the city, which was due to the total neglect and failure of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the department concerned in sterilising the strays.