‘Victory of compassion’: Activists

NEW DELHI: Cheers and tears of relief erupted at Jantar Mantar on Friday after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order mandating the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The three-judge bench clarified that only rabid or aggressive dogs could be shifted to shelters, while healthy strays must be sterilised, vaccinated and returned to their original areas as prescribed under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. Civic bodies were also told to set up designated feeding zones in every ward, based on the concentration of community dogs.

As the ruling was pronounced, activists and caregivers present at the protest site embraced, shouted slogans and thanked God, calling the verdict a “victory of compassion”. Several described it as historic, saying it secured the future of “street kids” who would now continue to live among their caregivers. For many, the relief was palpable after days of uncertainty sparked by the August 11 directive that ordered the relocation of all strays to shelters, a move widely criticised as unfeasible given the lack of infrastructure.