Won’t be scared or give up: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that she will never be scared and defeated, and continue to struggle for the rights of Delhi, as she resumed official engagements two days after an attack on her.

Addressing a gathering in Gandhi Nagar in the trans Yamuna area of the city, the chief minister vowed to continue her work for the capital’s development without fear or hesitation, reiterating her commitment to the city’s growth and its rightful entitlements.

She said struggle was her “unwavering resolve”.

Gupta was attacked by a Rajkot resident, Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in Civil Lines area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The accused was arrested and booked under an attempt to murder charge. In her first public appearance since the incident, Gupta appeared healthy and composed. Doctors had advised her a brief rest for recovery, but the CM swiftly resumed her official duties.

“Such assaults can never break my resolve or weaken my commitment to public service. I will now be among the people with even greater energy and dedication. Public hearings and solutions to citizens’ issues will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength,” she said.