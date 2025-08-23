Won’t be scared or give up: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asserted that she will never be scared and defeated, and continue to struggle for the rights of Delhi, as she resumed official engagements two days after an attack on her.
Addressing a gathering in Gandhi Nagar in the trans Yamuna area of the city, the chief minister vowed to continue her work for the capital’s development without fear or hesitation, reiterating her commitment to the city’s growth and its rightful entitlements.
She said struggle was her “unwavering resolve”.
Gupta was attacked by a Rajkot resident, Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in Civil Lines area of the city on Wednesday morning.
The accused was arrested and booked under an attempt to murder charge. In her first public appearance since the incident, Gupta appeared healthy and composed. Doctors had advised her a brief rest for recovery, but the CM swiftly resumed her official duties.
“Such assaults can never break my resolve or weaken my commitment to public service. I will now be among the people with even greater energy and dedication. Public hearings and solutions to citizens’ issues will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength,” she said.
Speaking at the Vastrika-2025 event in Gandhi Nagar’s Ashok Bazaar, Asia’s largest ready-made garments market, the chief minister emphasised her determination to place East Delhi at the forefront of the city’s development.
“Funding will never be an obstacle in our efforts. We will allocate budgets based on developmental assessments and ensure rapid progress in Yamunapar,” Gupta said. Her remarks were well-received by the local community, including textile traders and entrepreneurs, who had gathered at the event.
Gupta praised the garment sector in Gandhi Nagar, noting its significance not just for Delhi but for the entire country. “This market is an essential part of India’s textile industry, and we will take every measure to elevate it to the international stage,” she said, vowing to support the sector’s growth.
According to the CMO, the doctors once again suggested to the chief minister on Thursday evening that she should take rest for a couple more days, but she again refused it.
She said that such attacks cannot deter her from her ‘Developed Delhi’ mission, and that she would resume her service to Delhi starting Friday. In fact, she was already working from home, the statement said. The chief minister went to her office at the Delhi Secretariat after attending the event. She also attended an ‘Industrial Ideathon’ programme in the evening, organised by the Industries department of the Delhi government.
She told the public that struggle has always been her way of life, and she will remain steadfast in this resolve.