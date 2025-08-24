Air India crew lauded for swift response to mid-air medical emergency on flight to Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: A woman passenger on board an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru experienced a medical emergency mid-air on Saturday night. Flight attendants responded swiftly, providing immediate assistance until medical personnel took over upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The incident occurred on flight AI 2807, which departed from Terminal 3 at 8:35 pm on 23 August. The aircraft had been airborne for some time when the emergency unfolded.
Mario da Penha, a co-passenger seated in front of the affected woman, took to social media platform X to commend both the Air India crew and Bengaluru airport staff for their prompt and professional response.
Penha, a queer historian and activist, wrote on Saturday: “My @airindia flight AI 2807 from New Delhi to Bengaluru tonight witnessed an extremely distressing medical situation. A woman in the seat behind me began bleeding profusely and incessantly through her nose.”
He praised the flight attendants for their calm and efficient handling of the situation, stating: “Staff wore surgical gloves, and medical waste was collected in a special bag to be disposed of.”
He also noted that the pilot appeared to expedite the flight’s arrival so that a doctor could board quickly. Flight tracking data from FlightAware confirms the aircraft landed at Terminal 2 of KIA at 11:09 pm, 16 minutes ahead of schedule, despite a five-minute delay at departure.
A doctor, already waiting at the airport, boarded the aircraft upon landing and immediately attended to the passenger. Penha also appreciated fellow passengers for cooperating and remaining seated to allow medical personnel to assist the woman without obstruction.
In his post, Penha remarked: “A lot of patience and skill goes into ensuring safety on board flights, much of which is unseen and often unappreciated. So, this is a note of gratitude and respect for how Air India and Bengaluru staff handled tonight’s incident.”
Air India has confirmed the incident. However, details of the woman's current medical condition are not yet known.