Man nabbed in Goa for duping Delhi woman a decade ago

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was arrested in Goa for allegedly duping a woman of more than `1 lakh over a decade ago, an official added. He was also involved in 20 cheating cases across the country. The accused has been identified as Gyaneshwar Kaushik, alias Gyan, a resident of Khajuri Khas in Delhi and presently residing in Goa.

Acting on a tip-off that Kaushik was hiding in Goa, a police team worked for two days to trace him. He was eventually found in North Goa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said. A raid was conducted in a residential building in Porvorim, North Goa, and Kaushik was nabbed on Tuesday. He was living there under a changed name, Anil Jaiswal, to evade arrest, the DCP said.

Kaushik stated that he was selling insurance as a tele-caller and got into scamming people eventually by offering fake investment schemes. He even floated a company in his name to carry out frauds. In one case, he duped a woman in Dwarka of over `1 lakh.

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2023, he had earlier been arrested in 2016 in a similar cheating case, a senior police official said.