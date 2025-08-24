Two held for duping aspiring actors

NEW DELHI: Inspired by the Bollywood film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, a duo posing as producers and directors was arrested for duping aspiring actors with promises of OTT serial roles, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Tarun Shekhar Sharma (32), a resident of Lucknow in UP, and Asha Singh, alias Bhawna (29), a resident of Delhi. They were found involved in four other cases.

A complaint was received where a woman alleged that her minor daughter was doing a diploma in acting and modelling. She checked for opportunities to work in serials and came across a social media page desiring the need of newcomers for a famous serial.

She clicked the same link and was redirected to a WhatsApp number, who introduced himself as Piyush Sharma, a former TV serial participant and now a director. He asked for her portfolio, gave her the number of a famous director/producer and asked her to contact him through his reference, a senior police officer said.

She was promised a role and was asked to pay a huge sum to secure it. When the victim transferred the money, she was blocked.

Police conducted a raid in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and arrested Sharma and Singh. Seven smartphones, 10 SIM cards, 8 ATM cards, 15 cheque books and several passbooks used by the fraudsters containing incriminating evidence were recovered fromtheir possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.