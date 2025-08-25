Blueprint of sewer system being prepared to solve waterlogging problem: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that a comprehensive blueprint of the capital’s sewer system is being prepared to provide a permanent solution to waterlogging. Highlighting the city’s preparedness during this year’s monsoon, she said that despite the capital receiving above-normal rainfall in August, residents did not face a severe crisis.

“While waterlogging did occur in some areas, the situation in most localities returned to normal within half an hour to an hour owing to the efficiency of the concerned departments,” she said.

Gupta added that serious waterlogging was not reported this time at the city’s known “super black spots” such as Minto Road Bridge, ITO Chowk, Zakhira Underpass and Anand Vihar. “Even after continuous rainfall for two days, Delhi’s traffic and civic life remained normal,” she noted. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi has so far received over 254.8 mm of rainfall in August, higher than the normal average of 233.1 mm. With the month yet to conclude, a new record may be set, the CM said.

She attributed the improvement to advance preparations by civic agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board. The government carried out deep cleaning of drains, installed additional pumps, and deployed staff in vulnerable areas. “I personally inspected several localities prone to waterlogging and issued strict directives to ensure prompt action,” she said, adding that ministers and senior officials also conducted field visits.

Providing updates, she said that despite heavy showers on Saturday and Sunday, traffic flow remained largely unaffected. She commended the Delhi Traffic Police for managing traffic effectively.

“It is due to coordinated efforts of all departments that Delhi was spared serious waterlogging this year,” she said, reiterating her government’s commitment to a robust sewer system.