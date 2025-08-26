Basketball-sized ovarian tumour removed from pregnant woman

NEW DELHI: In a rare medical case, surgeons at a city hospital removed a basketball-sized cancerous tumour from the ovaries of a 25-year-old woman in the 14th week of pregnancy. She delivered a healthy baby boy, and was discharged within three days.

The patient, a first-time mother from Bhiwadi, was on a routine ultrasound test when the tumour was discovered. She was referred to Max Hospital, Dwarka, where scans raised suspicion of ovarian cancer that made her case especially complex, as doctors had to treat the malignancy without endangering the unborn child, the hospital said.

The team decided to go ahead with open surgery. “Every precaution was taken to protect the pregnancy, from avoiding tumour rupture to minimising stimulation of the uterus,” said Dr Sarita Kumari, consultant in gynaecological surgical oncology at the hospital.

Final pathology reports confirmed it to be a sarcoma confined to the ovary. Dr Sanjeev Kumar, associate director of surgical oncology, said malignant ovarian tumours occur in about one in every 10,000 pregnancies, while ovarian sarcoma is even rarer.