Bihar man jumps into Yamuna while on video call

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River from a bridge while on a video call with his sister in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area.

The person, a native of Bihar, was residing with his sister in Karol Bagh and looking for a job, police said on Monday. A motorcycle and a mobile phone have been recovered from the location, a senior police officer said.

The man has been identified as Rithik, who had a fallout with his girlfriend and was depressed for the past two to three months, according to his sister Suman, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

On Sunday night, he made a video call to Suman and had an argument with her. In frustration during the call only, he jumped off the railing into the river. Police had informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire tender and other emergency services.

A fire tender and a team from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had also arrived there and continued the search operation all night, the DCP said. Theinvestigation is underway, said the police officers.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)