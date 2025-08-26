Cool capital: Monsoon showers bring relief as temperature drops 50 below normal

NEW DELHI: A spell of monsoon showers on Monday brought much-needed relief to Delhi, pulling down daytime temperatures to well below seasonal norms. Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, recorded 13.5 mm of rainfall till Monday morning, followed by light showers of 1.2 mm later in the day. The maximum temperature dropped to 28.6 degrees celsius, more than five degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.9 degrees celsius, about 2.5 degrees celsius below average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that maximum temperatures across Delhi hovered between 28 degrees celsius and 29 degrees celsius, markedly lower than the late-August average of 34 degrees celsius. Similar conditions were recorded at Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, where day temperatures dipped by 4 degrees celsius to 7 degrees celsius.

High humidity, however, kept conditions muggy. Relative humidity touched 100 per cent in the morning and stayed above 88 per cent through the day. Easterly winds, blowing at speeds up to 19 kmph and gusting to 33 kmph, accompanied the showers.

The IMD attributed the weather pattern to an active monsoon trough running across northern and eastern India, along with cyclonic circulations over Haryana, Rajasthan, and the Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to keep Delhi under generally cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers over the next five days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to rise slightly to 30–32 degrees celsius, but light showers are forecast at many places across the national capital.