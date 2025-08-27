August rain 60 per cent above normal, capital braces for more showers

NEW DELHI: Heavy showers lashed the capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and leaving several areas waterlogged even as Delhi’s monsoon tally continued to soar, making August the wettest month of the year so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has received 321.4 mm of rainfall this month; nearly 60 per cent above the long-period average of 200.8 mm.

Officials said the figure is expected to rise further with more showers forecast in the coming days. Last year, August had seen an even higher 390.3 mm of rainfall, 67 per cent above normal, the official added.

This season, the city has already surpassed its monsoon average, which typically stretches from June 1 to September 30. Since the delayed onset in June, Delhi has recorded over 700 mm of rain, close to the annual benchmark of 774.4 mm. The capital witnessed unusually high precipitation in June with 243.3 mm, three times the normal, while July logged nearly average showers at 203.7 mm.

On Tuesday alone, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, measured 68.1 mm of rainfall until 8.30 am. Other centres reported significant showers — 129.5 mm at the Ridge, 71.8 mm at Lodhi Road, 45.5 mm at Pragati Maidan and 37.5 mm at Pusa. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, rainfall activity eased but totals still rose: Palam recorded 8 mm, the Ridge 10.4 mm, Aya Nagar 5.1 mm and Safdarjung 1.6 mm.

Commuters faced long traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi Road and Shadipur, while stretches such as Old Rohtak Road, ITO, AIIMS crossing and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road remained waterlogged. Meanwhile, the Yamuna crossed the warning mark once again.