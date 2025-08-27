Chemist associations for lower GST on essential, life-saving drugs
NEW DELHI: With the government’s proposal to do away with GST tax slabs of 12 & 28%, the Chemists and Druggists associations have appealed to the Centre to bring all medicines under the 5% GST slab and place critical life-saving medicines, including cancer and blood disorder treatments, under the 0% GST (exempted) category. Currently, over 90% of essential medicines are in the 12% slab.
The association comprising nearly nine lakh chemists across the country said that medicines regulated under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) must not face any additional tax burden. “Over 90% of price-controlled medicines are currently placed under the 12% slab. With the government merging this slab, we demand that these medicines be shifted to either zero or five%GST to ease the burden on patients, warning that higher taxation will make healthcare unaffordable for patients,” the AIOCD said in a representation.
The group has also pressed for placing cancer, kidney and cardiac medicines, drug for chronic and rare disorders, blood derivatives, controlled drug and birth-control medicines under the zero % GST category. “These are critical and life-saving medicines. They must be exempted from taxation to ensure affordability,” the statement noted.
It further sought that vitamins, probiotics, nutritional and food supplements, as well as baby food, be brought under the five % GST bracket, citing that doctors routinely prescribe them alongside medicines. Preventive and prophylactic supplements, the association added, should also remain affordable in line with the long-standing public health principle of “prevention is better than cure”.
Ayurvedic medicines are another area of concern for the chemists’ body. The AIOCD said that the abolition of the 12 per cent GST slab should not result in higher taxation of traditional medicines, which are often the first line of treatment for large sections of the population.
The organisation pointed out that the Centre had already listed 2,817 formulations under the DPCO, covering 27 therapeutic areas, underscoring the need to protect essential medicines from steep taxation. “Our objective is to make medicines affordable. Rising taxes will not only increase out-of-pocket expenditure for patients but also push up insurance premiums,” the association said.