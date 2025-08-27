Chemist associations for lower GST on essential, life-saving drugs

NEW DELHI: With the government’s proposal to do away with GST tax slabs of 12 & 28%, the Chemists and Druggists associations have appealed to the Centre to bring all medicines under the 5% GST slab and place critical life-saving medicines, including cancer and blood disorder treatments, under the 0% GST (exempted) category. Currently, over 90% of essential medicines are in the 12% slab.

The association comprising nearly nine lakh chemists across the country said that medicines regulated under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) must not face any additional tax burden. “Over 90% of price-controlled medicines are currently placed under the 12% slab. With the government merging this slab, we demand that these medicines be shifted to either zero or five%GST to ease the burden on patients, warning that higher taxation will make healthcare unaffordable for patients,” the AIOCD said in a representation.

The group has also pressed for placing cancer, kidney and cardiac medicines, drug for chronic and rare disorders, blood derivatives, controlled drug and birth-control medicines under the zero % GST category. “These are critical and life-saving medicines. They must be exempted from taxation to ensure affordability,” the statement noted.